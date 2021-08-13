Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.48. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,451. The stock has a market cap of $894.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.27. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.