Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

LBAI stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

