Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $591,693. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 51 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

