Brokerages Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 16.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 240,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $4.85 on Friday, reaching $177.69. 96,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

