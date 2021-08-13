Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 52,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

