Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.50 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 52,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.