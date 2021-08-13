Brokerages Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,390. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

