Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.77 Million

Equities analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report sales of $392.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.12 million and the lowest is $390.60 million. RingCentral posted sales of $303.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $252.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $13,867,136 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

