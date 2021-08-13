Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report $341.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $367.79 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

NYSE:RBA opened at $61.48 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

