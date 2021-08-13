Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Waste Connections by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 14.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 82,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $126.59 on Friday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 148.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.68%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.