Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,129 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Bill.com by 46.4% during the second quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 208,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 66,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,600,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 136,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $207.85. 817,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,745. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.48 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.20.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.