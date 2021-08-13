Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Capital Southwest also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 90,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

