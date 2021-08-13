Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.63 million, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

