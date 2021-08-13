Brokerages Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.20 million and the lowest is $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 689,252 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.45. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

