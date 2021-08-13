Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evoke Pharma.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.87.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
