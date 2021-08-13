Brokerages Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITMR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itamar Medical by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

ITMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 26,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,221. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

