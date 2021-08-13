Brokerages Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $10,068,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $14,716,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAUT stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

