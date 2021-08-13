Brokerages Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report $18.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.58 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $77.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $86.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.81 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

