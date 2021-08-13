Brokerages Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 275,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,870,000 after buying an additional 210,888 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Open Lending by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $35.06. 858,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,564. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

