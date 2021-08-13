Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Post $0.65 EPS

Brokerages expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Owens & Minor reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,149.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,379 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.24. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

