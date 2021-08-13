Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Post reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 936,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,717,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Post by 4,917.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after buying an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POST opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.11. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

