Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after acquiring an additional 276,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,157,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.