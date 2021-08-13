Brokers Issue Forecasts for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

ECN stock opened at C$10.63 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.89 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

