Brokers Issue Forecasts for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.