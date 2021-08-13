Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KOD. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

KOD opened at $88.21 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock worth $1,850,832. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

