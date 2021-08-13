Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.70.

LB stock opened at C$42.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.