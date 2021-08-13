Brokers Offer Predictions for Calian Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.50 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CGY opened at C$64.74 on Friday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$53.27 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$728.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.01%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20. Also, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,912.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

