Brokers Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CPRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 554,902 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

