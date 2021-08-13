Brokers Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.36 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $44,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

