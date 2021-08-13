Brokers Set Expectations for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.79). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.14) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $105.68 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,631,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6,354.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

