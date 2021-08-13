Brokers Set Expectations for Pixelworks, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pixelworks in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

PXLW opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.