Brokers Set Expectations for Sientra, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sientra in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $8.24 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sientra’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.84 on Friday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 289,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sientra by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sientra by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

