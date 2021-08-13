Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.74.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

