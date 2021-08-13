Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.
BAM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. 86,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
