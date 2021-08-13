Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) PT Raised to C$81.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.33.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$70.96. 622,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,572. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.17 billion and a PE ratio of 65.91. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of C$38.77 and a 1 year high of C$72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

