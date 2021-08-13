Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297,540 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at about $4,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. iA Financial initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

