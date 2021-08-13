Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $64.43 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

