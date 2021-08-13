Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 308,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Brooks Automation worth $16,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

BRKS opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.50. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

