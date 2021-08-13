Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 53,523 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,827. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

