BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158,365.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $158,365.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

