BSCView (BSCV) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. BSCView has a market capitalization of $243,362.39 and $9,814.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCView coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.