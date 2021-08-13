BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$17.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of BSRTF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

