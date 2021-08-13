Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.20. 49,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,913. The firm has a market capitalization of C$461.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.41.

In related news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.39 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,393,944.96. Insiders have purchased 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 in the last quarter.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.