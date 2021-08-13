Burger Swap Tops One Day Volume of $16.46 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $80.88 million and $16.46 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.74 or 0.00012089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 14,459,979 coins and its circulating supply is 14,084,979 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

