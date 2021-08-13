BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 7,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $78,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $7,819.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.

On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.

On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

