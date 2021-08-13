BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 7,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $78,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $7,819.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 18,200 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $204,386.00.
- On Friday, August 6th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 15,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $172,050.00.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,254 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $220,363.52.
- On Monday, August 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 32,251 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $360,243.67.
- On Friday, July 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,876 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $236,733.84.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 30,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $340,500.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,300 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $34,584.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.
- On Monday, June 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,372,451.63.
BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $17.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.
