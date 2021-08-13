Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,657 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up approximately 1.1% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.37% of Burlington Stores worth $79,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after buying an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,856,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,024,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BURL traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.49. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,872. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.37 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

