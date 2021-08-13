Busey Wealth Management Has $4.16 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,251,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,822,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,666,000 after buying an additional 1,398,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

