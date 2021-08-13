Busey Wealth Management Purchases 387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $359.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.