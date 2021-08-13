BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Up 559.3% in July

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 559.3% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BGSWF remained flat at $$3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
BW Offshore Company Profile
