BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Up 559.3% in July

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 559.3% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGSWF remained flat at $$3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. BW Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Get BW Offshore alerts:

BW Offshore Company Profile

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.