Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $127,242.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $367.09 million and approximately $127,242.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 66.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.10 or 0.00570628 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

