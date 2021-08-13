Bytom Market Cap Tops $119.17 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $119.17 million and $37.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.74 or 0.00380392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,698,234,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,949,969 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.